Police say they have arrested a second man in connection with last month's separate shootings in Susanville.
On August 7th, Susanville Police announced that Patrick Joseph McIntire turned himself into Nevada County authorities on August 1st. He was booked into Lassen County Jail on August 5th in connection with a shooting near the Burger King and Mazatlan Grill in Susanville.
“We are confident that this person no longer poses a threat to our community,” Susanville Detective Warner posted on the department’s Facebook page.
UPDATE: JULY 26, 2023
Police say a man connected to a shooting in Susanville this past weekend was arrested in Sparks. A man in a separate shooting remains on the loose.
Susanville Police say 29-year-old Corey Jay Cutler was arrested on Monday with help from Sparks Police, Reno Police, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Lassen County District Attorney’s Office and Lassen County Probation Department.
Police say Cutler is a person of interest in the shooting that happened Sunday morning at the Frontier Inn on Main Street in Susanville.
Authorities say arrangements are now being made to extradite Cutler to Lassen County.
The victim in the case is in critical but stable condition.
Meanwhile, a person of interest has been identified in the Sunday afternoon shooting near the Burger King and Mazatlan Grill in Susanville.
A warrant was issued for 36-year-old Patrick Joseph McIntire – police say do not approach him – he is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say the car he was driving was located and processed for evidence.
They say his current whereabouts are unknown at this time.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Susanville Police Department at 530-257-5605 or email Detective Warner at rwarner@cityofsusanville.org
Original Story, July 24, 2023:
Susanville Police are investigating two shootings that happened 14 hours apart from one another on Main Street on Sunday.
A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting on Main Street early Sunday morning.
Susanville Police responded to The Frontier Inn at 4:40 a.m. to find a 48-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was unconscious and immediately taken to a hospital outside the area for treatment.
With the help of the Lassen County Sheriff's Office, authorities began taking witness statements. The investigation is in its early stages, according to a release from the Susanville Police Department.
A suspect has not been identified, but there is a person of interest. Their information will be released soon according to the Susanville PD.
Just over 14 hours later at 6:55 p.m. Susanville Police are investigating a shooting that injured another man on Main Street.
Police say when they got on scene, in the parking lot of Burger King, they found the victim across the street with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
Police say the suspect car in this shooting is described as a blue 4-door, with one person inside leaving the scene westbound on Main Street.
They say that the victim, a 36-year-old man, would not tell officers about what led to the incident, or who the shooter was – and they say the victim and alleged shooter knew each other.
If you have any information on these shootings that can help authorities, call the Susanville Police Department at 530-257-5605.