Two former California minor league hockey players were found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Reno early last year.
Authorities say the incident happened at a hotel room in February 2022 after the 20-year-old victim met Moses Matthews at a restaurant and bar and had consensual sex. As the night progressed, two other men, Dominic Jones and Josiah Nikkel returned to the room where Jones forced himself on her, prosecutors say.
Authorities say the victim alleged that Nikkel also assaulted her.
During the investigation, police also found out that Matthews took a photo of her without her consent and sent it to Nikkel. Matthews was also convicted of unlawfully capturing the image.
As a result, Matthews and Jones were convicted. Nikkel was found not guilty.
Sentencing is set for July 13th.
All three men are from California and were players on the Santa Rosa Growlers minor league hockey team.