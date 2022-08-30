Bird scooters are now allowed on the University of Nevada, Reno campus.
The University says the e-scooters are being allowed on campus as an extension of the shared mobility program currently operating in downtown and midtown Reno.
The e-scooters will be required to be parked in specified “nests,” which have been designated by the University, or at existing bike racks.
Bird first launched the shared mobility program in Reno in May.
The program was originally approved by the Reno City Council in December 2021 but was conditional based upon Bird performing community engagement activities, working with the local business community and conducting outreach to the University and students.
“Our University is committed to providing meaningful transportation access to students, faculty and staff that does not rely on the use of fossil fuel energy,” Director of Parking and Transportation Services Michelle Horton said. “E-scooters are just one part of the larger transportation ecosystem that we have envisioned at our campus.”
Additional operation and safety information is available on the University’s alternative transportation webpage.
(University of Nevada)