Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at this year's U.S. Conference of Mayors in Reno on Friday.
Her speech kicked off the first day of the Conference’s 90th Annual Meeting.
Mayors are set to discuss a wide range of topics, including public safety, the implementation of city resources included in the American Rescue Plan Act and the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, climate change, affordable housing, and economic mobility, among others.
All plenary sessions will be streamed live online at facebook.com/usmayors.
This year's conference will run from Friday to Monday at the Peppermill Casino Resort.
A few protesters are gathered outside the casino.
Ahead of Harris' expected appearance, the Republican Governors Association released this statement:
"Kamala Harris' visit to the Silver State to talk about the economy comes just as Nevada once again reaches record-high gas prices, rapidly rising consumer costs, and the continued shuttering of small businesses," said RGA Spokeswoman Maddie Anderson. "Lucky for the Vice President, she's in good company with Governor Steve Sisolak who fully supports the Biden-Harris Administration's failed economic policies for his state."