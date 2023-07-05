After Fourth of July festivities, Tahoe’s beaches and surrounding areas are often blanketed with trash, which can hurt wildlife and the Lake’s unique water quality and clarity.

Last year, Keep Tahoe Blue volunteers removed a staggering 3,450 pounds of litter the morning after the holiday.

Every July 5th since 2013, the League to Save Lake Tahoe has welcomed hundreds of volunteers to prevent pollution from reaching the Lake’s blue waters.

This July 5th, residents and visitors are invited to pitch in, clean up, and celebrate 10 years of the Keep Tahoe Red, White & Blue Beach Cleanup.

Over almost a decade, the annual event has become Lake Tahoe’s largest single-day cleanup.

It not only removes harmful trash from the natural environment, the event raises awareness about the dangers of littering.

The group posted videos on its Instagram page.