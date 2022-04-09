In honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Washoe CASA Foundation joined over 35 local community advocacy organizations to host a free Easter egg hunt, promoting healthy childhoods. The purpose of the event is to raise awareness for preventing child abuse.
The event goes on from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9 at Rancho San Rafael Park, in Reno.
Activities include a egg hunt organized by age group and ending when all 46,000 filled eggs are collected by children. The eggs, a large portion graciously donated by The Bridge Church, are filled with toys, candy, and other items.
There was 200 Golden Easter eggs scattered throughout the hunts for different age groups for a special prize donated by the Reno Police Department.
After the hunt, children and their parents were able to visit resource tables for games for the children and valuable information for parents about local children's services.
The Easter Bunny was also there for pictures. Snacks and water were donated by the Boys and Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows, Rowdy Bars, Alice 96.5, Washoe County Sheriff's Office and Kimmie Candy.
The Easter egg hunts was divided into the following age groups: 3 and under; 4-5 year olds; 6-8 year olds; and, 9-12 year olds.
For more information, you can visit their Facebook page at Biggest Little Easter Egg Hunt and Resource Fair | Facebook