The Washoe County Health District says they are only administering monkeypox vaccines to people who have been in contact with a confirmed case.
The health district says they've been getting a lot of calls asking about the vaccine.
They say doses are limited right now -- so it's not available to the general public.
The health district tells us they are working with state and federal partners to get more.
As of right now, there's only been one case confirmed out of Washoe.
