The Washoe County Registrar Of Voters Office (ROV) has appointed two new deputy directors: Cari-Ann Burgess and Marc De La Torre. They will serve with Registrar Jamie Rodriguez to administer elections in Washoe County.
The ROV Office has historically been under resourced, according to a recent audit of ROV operations. To address this, the Board of County Commissioners recently committed to supporting the ROV with additional staff, infrastructure, and technology to meet the demands of our increasing voter registrations and the mail-in ballot election format adopted by the State. The two deputy appointments are part of the larger effort to fully staff and support the ROV Office - with now, eight total employees.
Marc De La Torre joined Washoe County in 2021 in the Communications Division as part of the Commissioner Support team. He will manage the day-to-day staff to support election workers, ensuring that everyone is trained, and manage the equipment to support vote centers for the election season, which kicks off with the presidential preference primary in February.
Cari-Ann Burgess is new to the Washoe County organization, coming most recently from our neighbor to the south, Douglas County where she served as Deputy Registrar. She will oversee the day-to-day staff for managing voter registration and ballot-processing operations of the ROV Office.
(Washoe County)