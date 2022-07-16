The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the names of two high school graduates from the Washoe County School District (WCSD) who earned college-sponsored scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.
Brenden Bowles, who graduated from Reno High School, will study statistics at the University of Nevada, Reno. Ryan Tanner, a graduate of the Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology (AACT), will study aerospace engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
The students will receive annual awards ranging from $500 to $2,000 for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
Officials at the college determine each winner’s annual merit scholarship stipend using financial information filed with the institution. This year, 155 colleges and universities sponsored more than 3,800 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 82 private and 73 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
Bowles and Tanner are among the final group of winners to be honored in this year’s National Merit Scholarship competition.
More than 7,200 students across the nation received scholarships totaling $28 million during the 2022-2023 school year.
(Washoe County School District)