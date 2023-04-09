The Washoe County Sheriff's Office is mourning the passing of retired Captain Ray Wright.
Wright served 23 years with the Sheriff’s Office from 1978 to 2001.
"The WCSO is mourning the loss of one of our own. Ray Wright leaves a lasting legacy on the Office and our community, having been instrumental in creating many of our special teams," shares Sheriff Balaam. "We send our heartfelt condolences to Ray's wife, Barbara, and family."
The Sheriff's Office says Ray began his career as a Reserve Deputy and worked through the ranks of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Captain and Undersheriff while serving in administration, patrol, detectives, crime scene investigation, crime lab, and the detention facility.
The Sheriff's Office also adds that Ray was instrumental in creating the Motors, RAVEN, and K9 teams.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)