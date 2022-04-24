The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office that a grant in the amount of $29,000 from the Office of Criminal Justice Assistance will be used to purchase communication equipment for The Sherriff’s Office Special Operations Division (SOD).
The grant approved by the Washoe County Board of County Commissioners were used to purchase 60 extended life radio batteries, 3 bank battery chargers, and 11 in-ear headsets to enhance communications within the SOD at the Sheriff’s Office.
The Special Operations Division consists of specialized units within the Sheriff’s Office and include the Regional Aviation Unit (RAVEN), the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, and the Consolidated Bomb Squad.
Due to the extended response time and lengthy duration of these assignments, the need to have longer duration radio batteries was essential. With this grant, SOD teams were also able to purchase 11 push to talk in-ear headsets.
“Communications are essential, especially when critical moments are of the essence. These improved communications capabilities will be pertinent safety equipment for the men and women at the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and in turn, the citizens of Washoe County,” Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Captain Phil Jones said. “We are grateful to the Office of Criminal Justice Assistance for awarding the Sheriff’s Office this grant and to the Board of County Commissioners for accepting the funds.”
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)