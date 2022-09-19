The Washoe County School District (WCSD) is marking the 25th anniversary of the national Parent Teacher Home Visits (PTHV) organization during PTHV Week from September 19 to September 24.
The week is set aside to celebrate educators and families who prioritize building relationships of trust and to generate awareness and support for these visits.
“Establishing connections between students, families and school staff members through home visits can help students succeed academically,” said Rochelle Solonia, coordinator for the WCSD Department of Family-School Partnerships. “These partnerships are critical because they create relationships that enable our families and staff members to be ‘co-educators,’ working in tandem to help our students learn and thrive in school. Home visits are a crucial part of that effort.”
The home visit program was begun in WCSD in 2009 as a way for teachers to create positive relationships with families while improving student achievement, attendance and behavior. Teachers from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade now conduct approximately 1,000 visits annually to their students’ homes.
“It’s a great bonding experience for our teachers and students,” said Solonia. “Often, children will be eager to show teachers their rooms, introduce them to the family pets, and talk to them at deeper levels about who they care about and what they like to do when they’re not in school. When teachers are welcomed into the family home, the dynamics of their relationships with their students change in such positive and uplifting ways. We are proud of how successful this program is.”
Every year, the district celebrates home visit champion teachers who have made 15 or more home visits during the school year. Last year, 40 teachers, counselors, deans, and Family and Community (FACE) liaisons were recognized with home visit champion awards for their commitment to the program.