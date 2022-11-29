You can learn more about the Washoe County School District during a Town Hall Meeting Wednesday night in Reno.

Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield, alongside Trustees Jeff Church and Diane Nicolet, will host the 6 p.m. town hall meeting at Marce Herz Middle School at 13455 Thomas Creek Road in Reno.

Spanish interpretation will be provided at all Town Hall meetings.

The next Community Town Hall meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 8 at Sparks High School (820 15th Street, Sparks).