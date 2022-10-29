The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with other local law enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Join Together Northern Nevada and several community partners to host the semi-annual Prescription Drug Round Up on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
The event was open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations throughout Washoe County.
Citizens were able to safely dispose of unwanted and/or expired prescription medications or over the counter pills at the drop off locations.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to safely discard prescription medications and or over the counter medications that can be harmful if used inappropriately or by someone the drugs were not prescribed for,” Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “We encourage citizens to take advantage of this opportunity.”
Below you will find a list of drop off locations:
Reno:
- Raley's locations at 18144 Wedge Parkway and 1630 Robb Drive
- Reno Elks Lodge at 591 Kumle Lane
Smith’s Food and Drug locations at 750 South Meadows Parkway and 175 Lemmon Drive
Sparks:
- Smith’s Food and Drug at 1255 Baring Boulevard
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)