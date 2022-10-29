Weather Alert

...EARLY SEASON STORM SYSTEM WILL BRING GUSTY WINDS, SNOWFALL, AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK... * STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS: Winds will increase on Tuesday out ahead of an approaching cold front. Gusts of 40-50 mph are likely in the valleys with gusts up to 60 mph in wind prone locations. Sierra ridgetop gusts could reach in excess of 100 mph. Impacts from winds include road travel restrictions due to cross winds especially for high profile vehicles, aviation turbulence/shear, hazardous boating conditions, and patchy blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds - especially before the arrival of precipitation. Wind impacts will likely diminish through the day Wednesday. * SNOWFALL IMPACTS: The first significant and impactful snowfall of the season looks to occur with this system. Early in the day Tuesday, precipitation will likely start out as snow above 6,000 feet as the main band pushes into northeastern California and the Sierra. Rain or a rain/snow mix will be possible below this elevation. While snow levels may rise close to 7,000 feet Tuesday afternoon, they will quickly fall to valley floors by Wednesday morning. Snow showers may continue to impact northeastern California and western Nevada roadways through Wednesday night. Please check with Caltrans and NDOT for the latest roadway conditions and be sure to carry chains if you plan on venturing into the Sierra during the middle part of the week as winter driving conditions are likely. * MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES: The cold airmass will likely usher in the season's coldest temperatures thus far. High temperatures will plummet some 15-25 degrees below average on Wednesday and Thursday - struggling to get out of the 30s in the Sierra valleys and 40s across western Nevada. With northerly breezes still in place, it will feel brisk out out even during the afternoon hours. Low temperatures (particularly Thursday and Friday morning) look to be seasonably cold. Teens and single digits will be common in Sierra valleys and places like Bridgeport and Bodie could see sub-zero temps. Now is the time to complete winter protections for exposed irrigation equipment.