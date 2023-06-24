On Saturday, Wedekind Road Art Project hosted an Art Block Party to design and paint new murals for Wedekind Rd.
Wedekind Road Art Project is a community mural project seeking input from all who live, work, and play in the Wedekind area.
Local artists Asa Kennedy, Kristine Toward, Ruby Barrientos, and Terrance Hammond conducted live art demonstrations on mini-murals and everyone was invited to grab a paintbrush and help paint a mini-mural.
The mini-murals will be mounted to a wall on Wedekind to commemorate the event.
There was live art, art activities, food trucks, and music.
Wedekind Road Art Project (WRAP) is a large-scale community mural project led by an intergenerational group of residents along with the non-profit Be the Change Project.
Funded in part by the City of Reno’s Art Belongs Here grant, WRAP includes repainting 2,700 square feet of worn murals along Wedekind Road between Montello and Whitfield Streets.