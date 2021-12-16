The hospital's CEO, Burton Carriker says the December 20th closure is due to the impacts of labor shortage and financial burdens.
West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital will continue to provide treatment and care to their current admitted patients until they have completed programming.
Employees have been provided with information and were encouraged to apply for open positions at sister facilities in the region.
In a statement, Carriker says:
West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital has announced its intention to close effective December 20, 2021, due to workforce shortages. We will continue to provide treatment and care to our current admitted patients until they have completed programming or been appropriately referred for additional care.
Since 1981, West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital has provided quality treatment services for children, adolescents, adults and seniors. We thank the physicians and staff for their expertise and dedication to the patients we have been privileged to serve. Employees at West Hills Behavioral Health Hospital have been provided with information and are encouraged to apply for open positions at sister facilities in the region.
"West Hills has been a staple in our community for a very long time," said Christie White, the owner of Alta Vista Mental Health. "The thought of losing that resources is only going to, I think, max out capacity and beds in emergency departments."
Alta Vista Mental Health was established in October of 2013 as an outpatient mental health and substance abuse clinic. It provides therapy, psychiatry, rehab services, and case-management to adults 18 and older. White said the need for mental and behavioral health resources and services has been enhanced because of the pandemic.
"I think it really brought to surface and to light that these mental health issues compounded by COVID, that they're not going to go unseen anymore." she said.
However it might take more time to be seen by a mental health provider. At Alta Vista, the phones are ringing non-stop as the demand for its services increase.
White said, "Our wait list is about four to six weeks out to even see a clinician for an assessment."
The labor shortage is contributing is affecting Alta Vista too.
"I think overall, when you look at the education system and people coming out of it, they're not coming out as quickly. And there was a halt for a good year there. What happened is a lot of people put their education on hold. So we're not producing as much talent coming out into our workforce." she said.
NowHiring signs aren't posted on its doors, but White said she has put up online ads with the hope of bringing in more people to her team.
"We hire for both fully licensed therapists as well as interns. We are an approved site for both licensed clinical social workers through the Board of Social Work as well as marriage and family therapists. So that would include certified professional counselors and MFT's." said White.
Click here to apply at Alta Vista Mental Health.
Although they're shorthanded, White said their first priority is making sure people get the help they need.
She added, "We don't ever want somebody on that other line saying, this is my first call, and us saying, sorry we couldn't help. Goodbye. We want to at least point them in the right direction."
White said if you are seeking services and can't get it immediately, make sure your name is on a waiting list right away and see if places are offering support groups that might help. Alta Vista plans to offer support groups in the future.
You can also reach out to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). It has volunteers that can answer questions, offer support and help a person find local resources.
Call 1 (800) 980-6264.
For emergencies call 911.