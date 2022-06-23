Weather Alert

...Warming Trend and Thunderstorms Through the Weekend... Heat: * A warming trend continues this week, and while it will be hot, it isn't too unusual for late-June. Highs will run about 5-10 degrees above normal with 90s in the lower valleys and 80s in the Sierra valleys. Sunday and Monday are forecast to be the warmest days of the week. * Most areas will see low-to-moderate heat risks for sensitive populations. Consider reducing, canceling or rescheduling strenuous activities to the coolest time of the day. Individuals at risk should stay in the coolest available place. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and never leave children or animals in a vehicle. Thunderstorms: * Showers and thunderstorms will continue across western Nevada and the Sierra today. By the afternoon, the potential increases for storms across all of the Sierra, northeast California, and western Nevada. Isolated storms remain possible into the weekend. * Hazards with these storms include, lightning with new fire starts possible, gusty/erratic winds, heavy rainfall with an elevated risk for flash flooding and debris flows on recent burn scars, small hail, blowing dust, and rapid temperature drops. * Stay aware of weather conditions and have a way to get weather alerts, especially if you are recreating outdoors. Monitor the clouds, and if clouds are developing vertically, it is time to end your activity and prioritize retreating indoors. If you hear thunder while you're on the lake or miles into a hike, then you're already too late for taking shelter. Stay away from recent burn scars as heavy rainfall can create dangerous debris flows. Breezes: * Typical westerly breezes with speeds 20-30 mph kick back up through the weekend. Low relative humidity may create localized critical fire weather conditions during this time period.