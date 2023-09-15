Since Monday, divers have been removing aquatic invasive species from Emerald Bay to protect Lake Tahoe.
Multiple organizations are taking part in removing the aquatic weeds.
"We have discovered a small one-and-a-half-acre infestation of Eurasian watermilfoil, which is an aquatic invasive species," said Victoria Ortiz, Community Engagement Manager for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.
Divers have been underwater this week hand pulling and suctioning up those weeds.
The project will last until September 22.
Divers will be underwater Monday through Friday those weeks, so they're asking for people to be mindful and follow the five mile per hour wake zone while they're working.
Last fall is when the infestation was found as part of a diving survey that continuously takes part to remove new infestations.
The funding for this project came from the environmental improvement program, specifically the Lake Tahoe restoration act and the Tahoe Fund.
California State Park has regularly monitored Emerald Bay since 2008, but for the larger infestation, they took all the help they could get.
"We do regular surveying and some hand pulling and suctioning on our own," said Kaytlen Jackson, California State Park Interpreter 1 of the Lake Tahoe Sector. "However, it is wonderful to have partners to come in and help us when these infestations become too much for us to manage on our own."
The Environmental Improvement Project is a huge collaboration for removing aquatic invasive species in the lake.
But there are things you can be doing before heading out into Tahoe to help protect where you play.
"So part of it is making sure that anytime you're going to come to Lake Tahoe with a boat you go to a boat inspection station and get it inspected... You have to so that'll make it easy for you," Ortiz said.
Another thing people can be more mindful of is the bringing non-motorized gear into the water.
Ortiz said it's a lot harder to manage.
Kayakers, paddlers, fishers, and scuba divers who bring their gear from other bodies of water create more risk for bringing aquatic invasive species into Tahoe.
"So it's really important that you clean, drain and dry your gear every single time you enter a new water body," Ortiz said.
For more information on how you can clean your gear, kayaks, or paddle board to help keep Tahoe blue, you can click on the link below: