The Nevada Veteran's Coalition (NVC) placed wreaths on veteran's graves at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetary in Fernley.
In 2007, when the NVC became involved with the Wreaths Across America Project, 28 wreaths were placed on Veteran's grave: with their goal, to someday place a wreath for every Veteran interred at the cemetery.
Darrin Farr, the Public Information Officer with the Nevada Veterans Coalition says most Americans are rarely more than 2 generations away from being related to a veteran.
"You're honoring the fact that these people gave up their holidays and their past to help us, so we're in a way symbolically for that saying thank you for that and Merry Christmas."
For the last nine years that goal has been reached. This year the NVC hopes to repeat that; Now over 10,000 Veterans interred at the cemetery. The NVC needs your help.
Sue Bryson, a wife for more than 47 years to a veteran who passed away in 2017, came to put a wreath on his grave with her family.
"The fact that he's not forgotten by people that don't even know him is important to me," Bryson said Saturday. "He loved his family and he loved America and that's why he served."
There are over 1,000 locations throughout the United States that participate in this ceremony every year.
With the community's help, the NVC and over 2,500 volunteers were able to honor our veterans who have given so much.
Wreaths Across America is a national organization dedicated to remembering veterans, honoring those who served, and teaching children about the value of freedom.
Each December, the organization coordinates National Wreaths Across America Day and plans wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and at more than 3,400 additional locations across the country, including 11 locations in Nevada.