Some schools and school districts are canceling or delaying classes for Monday, December 12 due to winter weather conditions.
Due to hazardous road conditions, all Incline schools will be canceled for Monday.
All other Washoe County Schools will be on a two-hour delay. Winter bus stops are in effect.
The school district released the following message Sunday night:
Hello Washoe County School District families,
This is an important message from the district for Monday, December 12.
Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay at all schools. Classes will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect on Monday, December 12.
Please remember to drive slowly and carefully. Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and may be walking in the street. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.
Once again, for Monday, December 12, all schools will begin two hours later, and winter bus stops are in effect.
Thank you.
Storey County:
All schools in Storey County will be closed due to winter weather conditions.
St. John's Children Center:
St. John's Childrens Center will be on a 2-hour delay.
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District:
All Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools will be closed for a snow day.
This includes all extra-curricular activities unless otherwise notified.
The decision was made after consulting with multiple regional agencies, who advised the district that they need an additional day to get neighborhood roads open and accessible for buses to travel safely.
Newtown Learning Center:
Newtown Learning Center will be on a 2-hour delay.
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School:
Bishop Manogue Catholic High School will be on a 2-hour delay.
Douglas County School District:
George Whittell High School and Zephyr Cove Elementary School will operate on a 90-minute delayed start.
The district will utilize main stops for their Lake bus stops.
With a 90-minute delay, buses will arrive at their stops and school will start 90-minutes later than the regular time.
All other Douglas County schools will operate on a regular schedule.
Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC):
Truckee Meadows Community College physical locations including the Child Care Center will open at 9 a.m. on Monday due to hazardous driving conditions.
However, all remote operations will continue as scheduled.
TMCC High School students will follow the Washoe County School District schedule.