[BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP RELEASE]
Moving day at the 25th annual Barracuda Championship saw new leaders emerge as the third round came to a close. Patrick Rogers took the No.1 spot on the leaderboard after a clutch birdie on 18, going into the final round with 34 points, a one-point lead over yesterday's leader Ryan Gerard (+33).
Akshay Bhatia (+31) and Joel Dahmen (+29) moved up the most spots on the leaderboard today, bringing them to third and fifth place. Sitting in fourth place is Beau Hossler (+30) who had another strong day with five birdies.
For any of the top four on the leaderboard, a win tomorrow would be their first on the PGA TOUR.
Complete third-round notes with more details are available in the PGA TOUR Media Center. Transcripts from the tournament can be found here. For start times, click here.