CHENEY, Wash. - Nevada women's soccer tied Eastern Washington 1-1 at the EWU Soccer Field on Thursday.
The Pack held Eastern Washington to four shots, the fewest given up to an opponent under head coach Erin Otagaki. Nevada fired seven shots, the second consecutive match the Pack has outshot its opponent.
"I thought we had a wonderful team effort tonight against a really good Eastern Washington team," Otagaki said. "Although we would have liked to get the win today, I thought there were many positives to take away from the match. We will regroup, recover and get ready for our game on Sunday."
Nevada came out of the gates controlling the pace and the tempo of the match, firing a pair of shots in the first 10 minutes. The Pack continued to build its offensive momentum and used its speed to snag the upper hand.
After stealing the possession away from the Eagles, sophomore forward Emily Rich put on a burst of speed to blow past her defender and scored to give Nevada a one goal lead. Rich, Nevada's leading scorer and All-Mountain West Newcomer Team honoree last season, collected her first goal of the year.
"The Eastern Washington player that was defending me was forcing me to the left side, so I used my speed to get around her," Rich said. "I was lucky I could keep the ball close to my feet and I was able to get the shot off at the right moment to get it past the goalkeeper."
Nevada did not give up a shot to Eastern Washington in the first half and once again dominated possession to start the second half. On their first shot of the game, however, the Eagles found the back of the net and tied the score 1-1.
The Pack, who came up with 10 corner kick opportunities on Thursday, had four in the 75th minute. Nevada was unable to collect a score due to Eastern Washington's smothering defense, but the Pack quickly returned the favor. Fifth-year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall came up with a pair of saves with six minutes in regulation to keep the match knotted at one goal.
Nevada wraps up its three-game road trip on Sunday at Idaho at 1 p.m. PT.