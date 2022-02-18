Reno native and Olympian David Wise won the silver medal in the Freeski Halfpipe Final at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Wise was one of only two skiers to score higher than 90 after nailing a 90.75 after his first run which put him in the lead for a short time.
He scored a 7.75 on his second run after falling down and then scored a 40 on his final run.
Wise was bested by Nico Porteous from New Zealand who scored a 93 after his first run.
Wise wins his 3rd medal after winning back-to-back golds in 2018 and 2014.