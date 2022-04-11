UNLV 9, Nevada 8 (10)
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Las Vegas, Nev. - Earl E. Wilson Stadium
[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
LAS VEGAS - Having clinched the series against its arch-rival Saturday, Nevada missed its chance to complete the sweep over UNLV Sunday, as the Rebels tied the game in the ninth and got a bases-loaded walk to beat the Pack, 9-8, in 10 innings.
For the third-straight game, Nevada (16-14, 9-5 MW) came back from a late deficit, tying the game, scoring thrice in the eighth to tie it up at 5-5. Three-consecutive RBI singles in the ninth, from Ryan Jackson, Pat Caulfield, and Jacob Stinson, gave the Pack an 8-5 lead into the bottom of the ninth.
But UNLV (21-11, 12-3 MW), down to its final out, survived. Edarian Williams hit a three-run homer off of Tyler Cochran to tie it up, then, an inning later, Diego Alarcon drew a bases-loaded walk to force Santino Panaro in with the winning run. Cochran fell to 2-2 with the loss, giving up four runs on four hits over an inning and a third.
Caulfield and Bosetti each had three hit games, both going 3-for-5. Joshua Zamora went 2-for-5, posting his third multi-hit game of the series.
Pack starter Casey Burfield went six innings, giving up five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts. Nevada got strong relief efforts from Russell Hicks and Joshua Romero, who tossed scoreless seventh and eighth innings, respectively.
The Pack returns to Reno to host Air Force over the Easter weekend. The teams will make up March 5's postponed contest Thursday at 6 p.m., with Air Force as the home team, before resuming with the Pack home series Friday. Friday's contest is set for a 6 p.m. first pitch, with Saturday set for 5 p.m., and Easter Sunday at 1 p.m. with free admission.