[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada cut an 13-point, second-half deficit to one, but could not complete the comeback, falling 73-67 at Boise State Tuesday night.
Nevada trailed 57-44 with 11 minutes to go, before Kenan Blackshear, who finished the night with 16 points, scored 10 points over a 21-9 run as the Pack closed to within one at 66-65 with 4:11 to play.
But Nevada would miss its final five attempts from the field, and, trailing 71-67 with under a minute to go, would give up two offensive rebounds. That forced the Pack to foul, and Marcus Shaver Jr. iced the game with two free throws with 26 seconds to play.
Shaver Jr. finished with 16 points for the Broncos. Abu Kigab led all players with 23.
Nevada closes the regular season Saturday night, hosting San Diego State at 7:30 p.m. for Senior Night.