USAFA, Colo. - Nevada Men's Tennis defeated fourth-seeded San Diego State, 4-1, in Saturday's semifinals of the Mountain West Championship, advancing to the championship match.
The Pack (18-7) will play for its first NCAA Tournament berth Sunday, facing No. 3 New Mexico at 12 p.m. PT.
Saturday, Nevada got rolling early, as the tandems of Matheo Coupu and Delmas N'Tch at No. 1, and Daniel Dudockin and Juan Batalla at No. 3, each picked up a 6-4 doubles victory to secure the match's opening point.
Exactly one week after Nevada defeated San Diego State to clinch the outright regular-season conference title, Loris Zisswiller started singles play in the same style, cruising to victory at No. 6 to give the Pack its second point. Zisswiller defeated Roni Rikkonen, 6-2, 6-2.
After the Aztecs halved the deficit with a win at No. 4, Nevada demonstrated a big piece of what has gotten it this far: its depth. Dudockin, at No. 5, routed Judson Blair 6-4, 6-0, to put the Pack on the brink of advancing, and N'Tcha finished it off, completing a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Victor Castro at No. 3.
Nevada 4, San Diego State 1
Doubles
No. 1 - Coupu, Matheo/N'Tcha, Delmas (NEV) def. Joe Tyler/Victor Castro (SDSU) 6-4
No. 2 - Zisswiller, Loris/Benn, Satchel (NEV) vs. Johannes Seeman/Roni Rikkonen (SDSU) 5-6, unfinished
No. 3 - Dudockin, Daniel/Batalla, Juan (NEV) def. Alexander Mandma/Judson Blair (SDSU) 6-4
Order of Finish: 3, 1
Singles
No. 1 - Coupu, Matheo (NEV) vs. Joe Tyler (SDSU) 5-7, 2-5, unfinished
No. 2 - Batalla, Juan (NEV) vs. Johannes Seeman (SDSU) 4-6, 6-6, unfinished
No. 3 - N'Tcha, Delmas (NEV) def. Victor Castro (SDSU) 6-4, 6-3
No. 4 - Alexander Mandma (SDSU) def. Benn, Satchel (NEV) 6-1, 6-2
No. 5 - Dudockin, Daniel (NEV) def. Judson Blair (SDSU) 6-4, 6-0
No. 6 - Zisswiller, Loris (NEV) def. Roni Rikkonen (SDSU) 6-2, 6-2
Order of Finish: 6, 4, 5, 3