Work has finally begun on the Ballpark Apartments, located right across from Greater Nevada Field.
The once empty lot across from the stadium is already starting to transform, and will eventually become a massive five story apartment complex, consisting of 368 multi-family units. Developers and city officials agree will be a big help in the need for housing.
“What happens when we put more housing back into the market, it helps alleviate the stress and the strain on the affordable housing market so that we can have more units available, otherwise they are monopolized, and so economics 101 tells us we need housing of all types," said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve.
The apartments are going up in the lot that was once home to the Mizpah Hotel, which was destroyed during a fire in 2006.
"There's a plaque that was adorned to commemorate that, that plaque will still be on this building," said Sean Murphy with Pacific Development, the company developing the apartments.
This new project, named Ballpark Apartments, will have four interior courtyards, a pool and spa area, and will be pet friendly with a dog run. As for parking, there will be 496 spots for residents.
Don't worry though, baseball fans-- there will also be reserved parking for Aces games!
"It also will include 90 parking spaces specific for the Reno Ace's and Greater Nevada Field," said Murphy.
This is also part of Mayor Schieve's 1000 homes in 120 days initiate, and helps serve to better the entire downtown corridor while providing housing for people who live and work downtown.
"These are the kinds of projects we want to see downtown, because with projects like this we can provide more services, we can have more grocery stores and retailers," said Mayor Schieve. "We've been talking about it for at least the last 10 years that I've been on the council, so finally to see it come to fruition is really a game changer."
This complex is expected to be complete with tenants moving in by spring of 2024, so expect some delays in the area as crews work hard to get these units up.