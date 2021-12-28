The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division is asking for information on a vehicle burglary that occurred in Carson City near the area of Pine Lane near Hot Springs Road.
On November 28, 2021 Deputies responded for a report of two male subjects in a Chevy SUV stealing items out of a pickup truck in front of a residence.
Surveillance video shows the Chevy SUV has what appears to be a white colored front panel that does not match the rest of the vehicle color.
The male driver appears to be wearing dark clothing, has a large belly and a goatee.
The male passenger is thinner wearing a flat billed hat, jeans and a camo style jacket.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Torres (775) 283-7855, Investigations Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)