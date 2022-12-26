For some people, the day after the holidays is when the real shopping begins.
Whether it's shopping with the money gifted for the holidays or returns and exchanges, it all happens today.
Some locals we spoke to say they participate in post-holiday shopping every year, but there were a few who were post-holiday shopping for the first time today.
Those first timers say if the deals keep looking nice, they might make it a tradition. Hayley Jordan, a holiday shopper says, "Sometimes you get a gift, and you need other things to go with it, that's always nice to be able to get the little things you want."
Some people are calling post-holiday shopping “Second Christmas”. It’s reported that 70 percent of consumers plan to shop this year to take advantage of the holiday sales.
Holiday sales also rose 7.6 percent, a slower pace than the 8.5 percent increase from a year earlier when shoppers began spending the money they had saved during the early part of the pandemic, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards.
Other locals say they wait to buy all of their family’s presents the day after Christmas.
Many others brought up how they’ve been giving more gift cards this year than usual. Ben Romero, a holiday shopper says, "It's easier, they can buy what they want or depending on if there's stock, they can get it."
Some people were saying shopping the day after the holidays is the best time to do it because there are typically less crowds. However, this year people are noticing more shoppers out than last year.