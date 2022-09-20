NAME: Mariluz Garcia
AGE: 41
PARTY AFFILIATION: Democrat
DAY JOB: Executive Director, Dean's Future Scholars; Founder, Nevada First-Gen Network
EDUCATION: Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctorate degrees from the University of Nevada, Reno, College of Education and Human Development
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 41 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
As a professional school counselor, I have been working with the children and families of District 3 for almost 20 years and they have trusted me to help them access resources related to education, food, housing, child care, employment, healthcare, transportation, and behavioral health services. I am an executive director of an academic outreach program for low-income, first-generation college students and the founder of a state-wide initiative that provides support to first-generation college related to mentoring, tutoring, learning loss, and access to food and technology. I have served as a board member for local non-profits centered on increasing educational resources, outdoor STEM education, culture and dance, and behavioral health and wrap-around services.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
Supporting the needs of District 3 families and businesses is my number one priority by listening, bringing people together, and working to find solutions to the complex problems that we currently face related to community safety and fire protection, homelessness and housing, and economic development. I believe that this open seat is a great opportunity for someone from by background to serve Washoe County in a bigger way to meet the changing needs of a diverse and ever-growing community.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR COUNTY, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
District 3 represents almost 100,000 people who live in Reno, Sparks, Sun Valley, and the Reno/Sparks Indian Colony, making it the most diverse of the five districts in Washoe County and where 40% of the residents are Hispanic/Latino. The biggest concern that I have is that these are the families and businesses who were the hardest hit by the pandemic and supporting the needs of our unhoused population is critical, so District 3 needs someone who will fight to bring timely and targeted resources to those who need it the most. I will work to build consensus with regional partners and municipalities and increase public-private partnerships to ensure that our region is working collaboratively to increase access to safety and essential services for all members of our community.
HOUSING AND RENT PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS. WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP EASE THE HOUSING CRUNCH IN WASHOE COUNTY?
Having lived in Washoe County for 24 years, I have first-hand experience on how families and small businesses in District 3 have suffered during the recession and the pandemic. I believe the housing crisis requires a holistic and regional approach to address all areas of the housing continuum, which includes emergency shelters, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing, affordable housing, market rate housing, and home ownership. I will promote smart growth and the necessary infrastructure to increase our housing inventory to provide options for residents from all income levels.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am a mother, an educator, a Native Nevadan, the daughter of immigrants, and a first-generation college student who's entire career has been dedicated to helping others and if elected I will be the first Latina to serve on the Washoe County Commission.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?:
Yes