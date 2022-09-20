NAME: Denise Myer
AGE: 69
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
DAY JOB: EHS Engineer
EDUCATION: BS Environmental Economics; MS Safety and Health Management
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 60 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I have worked in management for over 20 years and have extensive training in root cause
analysis, conflict resolution and data analysis. All of these skills are the basis for any
management job working with others and the ability to compromise or stand firm when needed.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
Our homeless situation seems to be on everyone’s mind, especially as it spreads to the outskirts of the inner city.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR COUNTY, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
Our biggest problem facing our county is affordable housing.
HOUSING AND RENT PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS. WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP EASE THE HOUSING CRUNCH IN WASHOE COUNTY?
There is not a quick, easy answer to this issue. It is multifaceted and needs the cooperation of not only county commissioners, but also developers along with state and federal agencies.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am a candidate who plans to represent the voters, not special interests. I have not taken any money from developers, I am funding my own campaign through my family, friends, and supporters.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes