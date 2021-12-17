According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR), Nevada added 2,600 new jobs in November.
In the economic report, employment remains below typical levels, but is up 94,100 since November 2020, an annual increase of 7.4%.
DETR believes that the rise in employment over the year reflects the significant effects that the COVID pandemic has had over the last year.
The state's unemployment rate also dropped to 6.8% which is down from the 7.2% it was in October.
“As we near the end of the year, I am encouraged to see the ongoing growth in employment and declines in unemployment. Nevada has now recovered more jobs than at the same point in the Great Recession, another sign that Nevada’s economy is resilient and continues to come back,” said Governor Sisolak. “As we look to the new year, we will continue to focus on helping Nevada’s employers provide good jobs for Nevada families.”
Below, you will see employment rates in Nevada's three largets cities:
o Las Vegas employment increased by 1,700 jobs (0.2%) since October, an increase of 75,600 jobs (8.4%) since November 2020.
o Reno employment had a decrease of 1,300 jobs (-0.5%) since October, an increase of 9,500 jobs (4.0%) since November 2020.
o Carson City employment had an increase of 200 jobs (0.6%) since October, an increase of 1,500 jobs (5.1%) since November 2020.
“November's report shows Nevada's ongoing recovery from the COVID recession. Nevada's job growth over the month was slower than in recent months and remains at roughly 95 percent of prerecession employment. The unemployment rate saw more significant improvement, falling by 0.4 percentage points, the largest decline so far this year,” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.
(The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation assisted in this report.)