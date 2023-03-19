Pinon Bottle, a local beer and bottle shop was the host of a St. Patrick's Day themed cooking show and beer pairing event on Sunday.
Attendees got to taste food made by local Chef Jon Chapin during the show.
Some of the dishes that Chef Chapin made were Corned beef Dijon wontons and
a potato dish with sausage, crispy shallots & stone ground mustard cream sauce.
The Pinon Bottle staff were also on hand to recommend beer pairings and serve up samples of some of their favorite Irish beers.
To learn more, you can visit here: Piñon Bottle (pinonbottlenv.com)