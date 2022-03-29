On Tuesday, March 29th, the Washoe County School Board chose a name for a new elementary school and took steps toward hiring a new superintendent.
During the first section of the meeting, the board discussed improvements for various schools all over the district, focusing on roofing replacements, air handler replacements, pavement rehabilitation, replacing a boiler/ cooling tower and heat pumps and flooring replacement.
The board also approved an action item on further discussion of finding a new superintendent with the Bryan Group. They approved unanimously to advance all 5 finalists, to be announced this Friday to the Zoom short interviews and meet and greet sessions in April, including when the candidates might visit the district. The board is hoping to select a new superintendent on May 6th.
Angie Taylor, the President of the WCSD Board of Trustees tells us, "This is the most comprehensive, in-depth executive level search I've ever been involved in."
The board also went over a possible action item on selecting a name for the new elementary school in Southeast Reno. After a good amount of public comment on the subject, the board decided for the new elementary school to be named after JWood Raw. Even some family of Raw and close friends of his spoke on his behalf.
During public comment, JWood's son spoke on what others had to say about him, "As a teacher, he was outstanding, there was none better."
His great grandchildren spoke about how they would feel to have a school named after their great grandfather, "We are JWood's great grandchildren, and as students we can only imagine how cool it would be."
In another public comment, someone mentioned, "The community would definitely be accepting of a new school named after Mr. JWood Raw."