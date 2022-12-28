The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in location the suspect of debit card fraud.
On December 16, 2022, the suspect went into CVS Pharmacy in Carson City and used debit cards imprinted with multiple victims' debit card information, according to police.
They tell us the suspect was able to withdraw hundreds of dollars of victims' funds using that stolen debit card information.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or any other helpful information is encouraged to contact Detective Murry with the Carson City Sheriff's Office at 775-283-7853.