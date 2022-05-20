The state of emergency was originally declared to facilitate the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its end means the end of extra flexibility that was in place to help the state's response. The Washoe County Health District says, although it is over, the public shouldn't notice any difference. Vaccines, testing, boosters are still available and people can continue to count on those free resources if needed.
"We still have staff that are dedicated to the COVID-19 response, which is really working out well now because we are seeing an increase in cases and demand on our testing, so we are always going to be here at least for the time being, to provide those services to the community," says Scott Oxarart, Washoe County Health District's public information officer.
Any time a declaration of emergency is in place, it does open up some funding sources. The Washoe County Health District was able to secure some of that money and schedule it to be used next year and the year after, that is why they say, the community shouldn't worry about vaccine, testing or treatment availability.
The Washoe County Health District is reporting increases in demand for COVID-19 testing, new COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 positivity rate. Despite the increases, levels remain much lower than the Omicron surge in January.
The state of emergency in our state ended, but at a federal level there is still an active declaration of emergency.