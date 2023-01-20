A man is facing charges after police say he led authorities on a chase where he allegedly hit a Reno Police Officer with a stolen car with an infant inside.
Police say Michael Segna was stopped by Reno Police while driving a stolen car on Thursday, but they say he took off, allegedly hitting the officer with the car - all the while the young child was inside the car.
Later that day, authorities say a Carson City Deputy tried to stop Segna, but he again took off.
Carson City Deputies then passed information to the Regional Crime Suppression Unit and told them they suspected Segna might be in Sparks.
The Regional Crime Suppression Unit was able to locate Segna alone in his car, where they attempted to arrest him at the Nugget Casino in Sparks. However, during the attempted arrest, Segna fled again and caused property damage at the Nugget.
Detectives were able to track down Segna in the Stead area, where they chased him on foot and eventually caught and arrested him.
Segna is being charged with battery with a deadly weapon on an officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Authorities say the infant was eventually located at an address in Stead and placed with Child Protective Services.
Authorities say the officer was not seriously hurt.