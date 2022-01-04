CAL FIRE investigators were dispatched to the Dixie Fire and began working to determine the origin and cause of the Dixie Fire.
After a meticulous and thorough investigation, CAL FIRE has determined that the Dixie Fire was caused by a tree contacting electrical distribution lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) located west of Cresta Dam.
The Dixie Fire started on July 13, 2021 which burned on the Plumas National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Lassen Volcanic National Park, and across five counties: Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama.
The Fly Fire started on July 22 and was managed under the Dixie Fire East Zone command as the two fires eventually merged into one.
The drought, combined with hot weather, strong winds, and exceptionally dry vegetation, resulted in very active fire behavior which was eventually contained on Saturday, October 30th, 2021 burning over 963,309 acres.