The Nevada Chapter of the Blue Key Honor Society at the University of Nevada, Reno hosted Joy Prom at the Discovery Musuem Saturday night.
The prom is hosted for students in the Washoe County School District who have special needs.
To Co-Chairs of the event told us that having a prom for children with special need can help them feel included and more comfortable.
"It's a great chance for students from the Washoe County School District to come to an event that is accessible to them and free," Jada Maglinal said.
"We allow guests and parents or anyone else to come with, which usually at like a high school prom you wouldn't have that capability," Oliva Rice added.
The Blue Key Honor Society consists of UNR students who promote service in the college community.