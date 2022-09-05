Winners for this year's 33rd annual Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook Off were announced Monday afternoon with local favorite BJ's BBQ earning the top prize and $10,000.
When asked how he felt about the win, BJ’s owner Jay Rathmann, said, “I’m ecstatic! It’s been a little bit since we took first and now we have bookends!” BJ’s BBQ has competed in more than 30 Best In The West Nugget Rib Cook-Offs.
Large volume barbecue teams from all over the country came to compete in the annual Sparks event for the highly regarded first place prize.
Ribs were submitted to judges from 21 top cookers in the “double-blind” contest to determine which competitor would take home the trophy and bragging rights for the year. The highly acclaimed, six-day barbecue festival is heralded as one of the most popular rib cooking competitions in the nation.
The Second-place trophy for 2022 went to Porky Chicks BBQ from Fayetteville, AR.
Last year’s Second-place finishers, Back Forty Texas Barbecue, from Pleasant Hill, CA took home the Third-place prize this year.
The top five finishers and Best Sauce winner for 2022 are:
First place: BJ’s BBQ, from Sparks, NV, $10,000
Second place: Porky Chicks BBQ, Fayetteville AR, $5,000
Third place: Back Forty Texas Barbecue, from Pleasant Hill, CA, $2,000
Fourth Place: Carson City BBQ Co., from Carson City, NV, $1,000
Fifth Place: Checkered Pig BBQ, from Martinsville, VA, $500
Best Sauce: Just North of Memphis BBQ & Catering, from Minneapolis, MN, $500
For more information, go to NuggetRibCookOff.com and NuggetCasinoResort.com.