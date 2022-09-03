The 33rd annual Best in The West Rib Cook Off has 3 more days left before they crown a winner of this year’s cook off. Each year people come through to try out as many ribs as they can, bringing in a lot of foot traffic.
The event brings in $25 million to the area, according to an economic impact study from 18 years ago.
Many people wonder each year about how the prices are determined at each vendor. Randy Kennedy, the Director of Marketing Communications at the Nugget says "Honestly as far as the rib cookers are concerned we don't control the prices that they charge." Kennedy says the rib booths get their ribs from the same vendors, Sierra Meats and Prairie Fresh Foods with a Saint Louis style cut. Kennedy adds "As far as the beef ribs or pulled pork all of those different products that's up to the cookers."
So far, they estimate to see about 300,000 people over the entire 6 days of the event including many rib booths with their own teams of cookers and helpers from all over the country.
Kennedy tells us "Unfortunately this year there's lots of things that have gone up, gas is a huge thing and we've got cookers coming from Florida and New Jersey so it costs them more to get here."
The cook off tends to see the most people in the morning and at night when the day is a little cooler. Kennedy says "We have massive crowds and its 11-o clock in the morning. So, what will happen especially this year with the heat, they're trying to beat the heat so they'll come in and buy several racks of ribs and go home and enjoy them."
Kennedy also says they aren’t able to house each and every person who comes into the area for the Rib Cook Off so they help the other hotels in town and send people to stay in those as well.