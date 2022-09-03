Carson Tahoe partnered with Battle Born Harley and the local HOG group to host a motorcycle show to celebrate a big birthday for one of Carson Tahoe Care Center’s residents.
Rolland “Ron” Carter turned 100 years old on Saturday and during the celebration, a member of the HOG group brought a motorcycle to give Ron a ride around the block with his original helmet, provided by his family.
Ron Carter has lived an extremely accomplished life.
He served the United States in World War II, driving the ambulance that would save injured soldiers out on the field.
He is originally from Evansville, Indiana, and he traveled across the country opening up Baptist churches.
Ron was a Baptist minister who served nine churches from Nevada, Oregon and California.
He has also spent time as a music teacher with a Doctorate in Education.
Prior to moving into Carson Tahoe, Ron was living in Oregon with his wife where he played trombone in the Columbia River Symphony.