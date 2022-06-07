Washoe County has used the Mobile Outreach Safety Team, known as MOST, since 2009. In January 2022, the county transferred the team over to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office. Its goal is to provide a counselor in some situations to help reduce tension.
"Our goal is to get people to the right services and the right support, so that they're not interacting with law enforcement and then of course, the safety of that individual," Larisa Renner, MOST Mental Health Counselor Supervisor said.
The team has two members and it is looking to fill four more positions. One of the team members rides along with a deputy who responds to certain incidents where their services could help, like emotional situations.
"Often times, these calls for service that are applicable to MOST will include domestic issues, they'll include drugs and alcohol issues, they'll include mental health issues," Lt. Blaine Beard, WCSO said.
Mental health has been a major topic at the sheriff's office. The jail is often crowded with people who have mental issues. MOST could help keep people from returning to jail.
Since March, the team has responded to 19 repeat residences. 14 of those have not had a call since. Since January, it has responded to 330 calls and 450 follow-ups. It has 85 people to the appropriate services.
"Only eight percent have had to go on a legal hold and went to the hospital to get continued care and only one percent has been transferred to jail," Renner said.
Not all of the calls are high-intensity situations. Deputies did a welfare check on Mildred Rose at her Cold Springs home. Once they arrived, they realized that the 84-year-old could use MOST's help. Wind had damaged her roof and broke a window. She did not have electricity or indoor water. MOST put her in touch with resources that could help her.
"They saved me a lot of trouble and were very gracious about it," Rose said. "They replaced the window and my front door and patched the roof, so that it's not leaking anymore."
MOST also found resources to help remove scrap wood from her yard.
The team responds to a wide range of issues, including car crashes.
"They might not have a mental illness but if we can provide some on-scene stabilization and just help that person through one of their more challenging nights of their life or days of their lives, that's what we want to do," Renner said.
Beard says having someone on scene who is not wearing a uniform can be less-intimidating to the resident and often allows a better response and outcome.
"They're more apt to speak to that person and to take advantage of what is offered them," Beard said. "That level of trust that we're establishing with the community, it's a different level of trust with individuals from the team."
Team members do not enter a situation unless the deputy says it is safe. Beard says the program is comforting to a lot of people and it provides more support where it is needed.
"It also is comforting to these individuals, that these are people out there that respond to these types of scenes, that are actually there to help and not take someone to jail," Beard said.