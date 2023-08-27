The community joined Washoe County Commissioner, Mike Clark, on a bike ride today for Bike the River today.
The Bike the River series event is a bi-weekly bike ride where participating bike riders have an opportunity to have a coffee and visit with Commissioner Clark.
The group takes a casual bike ride along the river starting at Cottonwood Park. Bike the River also includes stop at Hub Coffee Roasters before turning around and riding back to the starting location.
Washoe County says the bike ride events will take place every-other-Sunday until the end of October.