NAME: Jeffrey Downs
AGE: 51
PARTY AFFILIATION: Republican
DAY JOB: Community College Professor
EDUCATION: B.S. Mathematics, M.A. Applied Math, Ph.D. Education Instructional Design and Technology (In Progress)
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 22 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
I have been an employee of the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) for 21 years. During that time, I served as a lecturer, professor, and vice president. I have worked directly with the Board of Regents in many capacities and continue to represent faculty interests in advocacy and collective bargaining.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
Initially, I would like to hire a chancellor who can work with the environment in Nevada, not attempt to change it to reflect the interests of California or Oregon. We need a chancellor who can work with the industry of Nevada to help NSHE better serve the people of Nevada.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING NEVADA’S SYSTEM OF HIGHER EDUCATION, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
Funding is the biggest challenge facing higher education in Nevada. The legislature controls the funding of NSHE and lately, NSHE has presented a fiscally irresponsible impression. Buying out the contract of a chancellor who wished to leave her contract halfway through is not an efficient or effective use of funds. The new chancellor, with the support of the Board of Regents, needs to rebuild the relationship between NSHE and the Nevada State Legislature. In addition, NSHE needs to develop more public-private partnerships to help the people of Nevada acquire the skills necessary to be financially successful by participating in the industry in Nevada. NSHE needs to be seen as serving all of Nevada, not the select few.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I represent the perspectives and interests of the everyday person in Nevada.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Of course.