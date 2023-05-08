This year's Nevada Day Parade theme is 'Home Means Nevada'.
The Nevada Day Board of Directors announced the theme on Monday.
The slogan Home Means Nevada is used throughout the state. It is the name of our state song which was written by Bertha Raffetto in 1932 and adopted by the state legislature as the state song in 1933.
“We couldn’t believe it hadn’t been chosen as a theme before,” stated Bobby Bean, Nevada Day, Inc. President. “Our records go back to the 1950’s, and in the past 70 years, Home Means Nevada has never been selected as a theme. So this year, we want people to express how Nevada means home to them.”
Nevada is home to 3.144 million people, according to the 2021 U.S. census.
"We’d like to hear how Nevada Means Home to you! Write us a paragraph (150 words or less) telling us about your experience living in Nevada. Email it, with a photo, to nevadaday@nevadaday.com (must be received by September 1, 2023) and you just may see your story in the parade program!"
(Nevada Day Inc. contributed to this report.)