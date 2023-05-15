This year's Nevada Day Parade Grand Marshals are the hosts of PBS Reno’s travel-adventure series Wild Nevada, Chris Orr and Dave Santina.
The Nevada Day, Inc. Board of Directors announced the decision on Monday.
“With Home Means Nevada as this year’s theme, we wanted our Grand Marshals to not only live here but really love Nevada. Chris and Dave know this state better than most of us, and you can tell in every episode, there’s no place they would rather be.” stated Bobby Bean, Nevada Day, Inc. President. “They are a great fit to be our 2023 Grand Marshals.”
“What perfect timing to have Chris and Dave serve as the Grand Marshals for the Nevada Day Parade this year, as PBS Reno celebrates its 40th anniversary of service to our region!” said Kurt Mische, PBS Reno President and CEO. “Wild Nevada is seen not only locally but on 138 other PBS stations across the nation, sharing the great stories of our state for so many to see and enjoy. We are honored and excited by this choice.”
Besides hosting Wild Nevada, Chris Orr is PBS Reno’s Director of Art and Digital Marketing. She has been at PBS Reno for more than 23 years.
Dave Santina has over 30 years of experience in broadcast production, currently serving as Director of Local Content at PBS Reno.
Santina’s work as producer of The Work of Art in 2011 received an Emmy nomination.
More about Chris, Dave and Wild Nevada can be found on pbsreno.org and their stories will be featured in the Nevada Day Parade program distributed on parade day, October 28th. For a digital copy this year, for the first time, there will be QR codes available on Nevadaday.com
(Nevada Day Inc. contributed to this report.)