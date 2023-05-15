Weather Alert

...Heating Up with Stream and River Rises Along with Chances for Showers and Thunderstorms Late This Week... Heat: * High pressure strengthening overhead will lead to highs warming to 15+ degrees above average by late this week. This translates to upper-80s to near 90 degrees across western Nevada valleys and upper-60s to mid-70s for Sierra valleys. These temperatures are more typical in late June and could introduce moderate heat risks to sensitive individuals in warmer western Nevada valleys Thursday through the weekend. Snowmelt and Stream Rises: * Rising temperatures will continue accelerating snowmelt this week. If recreating outdoors, stay away from streams and rivers as they will flow fast, cold, and high. There is potential for the East and West Forks of the Carson River and Walker River to reach minor flood stage later this week. For more detailed river forecasts, visit www.cnrfc.noaa.gov Shower and Thunderstorm Chances: * Expect dry conditions today through Wednesday, with shower and thunderstorm chances returning over Mono-southern Mineral County Thursday, spreading north Friday, and eventually areawide this weekend.