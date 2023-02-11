92 Citations and Warnings Issued During WCSO'S Joining Forces Campaign

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office released the numbers from its Joining Forces Campaign that took place from January 13-31, in 2023.
A total of 92 citations and warnings were issued by Deputies, including:
- 62 speeding violations
- 17 distracted driving violations
- 13 other citations
WCSO Deputies made 91 total traffic stops.
More on the program:
"Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program that promotes statewide enforcement in the areas of DUI, distracted driving, seat belts, speed, and pedestrian safety. These enforcement campaigns aim to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor driving choices."
Grant funding from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety makes it possible for the program to take place in Washoe County.