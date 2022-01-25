Today, Nevada Health Response provided an update on county risk levels as posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As of today, all Nevada counties are listed as high risk of transmission. Cases continue to be extremely high across the state with the current Omicron surge.
According to Directive 045, residents and visitors in all counties, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in indoor settings.
To be able to lessen mask restrictions, counties need to remain at low or moderate transmission, as defined by the CDC, for two weeks in a row.
Low transmission is defined as having less than 10 new cases per 100,000 persons in the past 7 days and less than 5% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days. Moderate is between 10 and 49.99 new cases per 100,000 in the past 7 days and between 5 and 7.99% of tests resulting in positive cases in the past 7 days.
The CDC recommended that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission. In line with Emergency Directive 045 (signed and effective May 3, 2021), the State of Nevada automatically adopted the latest CDC guidance related to masks as a statewide requirement.
(Nevada Health Response assisted in this report.)