With 2023 officially underway, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is encouraging everyone to schedule their annual memory screening appointments today.
AFA offers free, confidential memory screenings through a secure virtual format every weekday, with no minimum age or insurance prerequisites—appointments can be scheduled by calling AFA at 866-232-8484 or through AFA’s website here.
“Annual memory screenings should be part of everyone’s health and wellness routine, even if you’re not currently experiencing memory problems. Just like other facets of our health, our brains need regular checkups too,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Start the new year off by being proactive about your brain health and scheduling your 2023 memory screening appointment.”
Memory screenings are simple, quick (approximately 10-15 minutes) and noninvasive, and consist of a series of questions, administered by a qualified professional, to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions.
They are similar to other routine health screenings, such as those for blood pressure, cholesterol and skin checks. Results are not a diagnosis, but a memory screening can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation.
Early detection of memory impairments is extremely important. Many different conditions can cause memory issues, including treatable or curable conditions such as vitamin deficiencies, thyroid disorders, urinary tract infections, sleep apnea, stress, anxiety, and depression.
Even in the case of a dementia-related illness such as Alzheimer’s, early detection can provide greater opportunity to begin treatments that can help slow the symptoms of the disease, as well as taking part in a clinical trial. In addition, it affords the person the chance to take advantage of community services, such as support groups and therapeutic programming, that can help maximize quality of life, as well as have a greater say in making legal, financial and health care decisions.
Screenings are conducted through secure videoconference technology (i.e., Facetime, Zoom, Skype)—all that’s needed is a device with a webcam and Internet capability, such as a smartphone, laptop, or tablet.
